4 months ago
BRIEF-Camping World reports acquisition of Gander Mountain and Overton Assets
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Camping World reports acquisition of Gander Mountain and Overton Assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc:

* Camping World announces acquisition of gander mountain and overton assets

* Camping World Holdings - structure of transaction will allow Camping World to immediately operate overton's business as a going concern upon closing

* Camping World - structure of transaction will allow liquidators to immediately commence sale of Gander Mountain inventory at Gander Mountain locations

* Camping World-to buy Overton's inventory for an amount equal to cost, which as of date of auction was about $15.6 million, plus $22.2 million for other assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

