BRIEF-Sanan Optoelectronics elects chairman
July 10 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd * Says board elects Lin Zhiqiang as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2sWgUH0 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
July 10 Camsing International Holding Ltd :
* Indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of co, entered into a license agreement with Hasbro International Inc.
* Agreement in relation to production and distribution of transformers: Last Knight themed credit card in People's Republic Of China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it expects net loss of 222-227 million yuan ($32.63-$33.37 million) in H1 versus net profit of 1.8 million yuan a year earlier