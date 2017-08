BRIEF-Camurus: positive top-line results from long-term Phase 3 safety study of CAM2038

May 2 (Reuters) - CAMURUS AB

* CAMURUS AND BRAEBURN PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM LONG-TERM PHASE 3 SAFETY STUDY OF CAM2038

* ANNOUNCED POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM A LONG-TERM PHASE 3 TRIAL SUPPORTING SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF CAM2038 IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE OPIOID USE DISORDER.

* EFFICACY WAS ASSESSED BY WEEKLY AND MONTHLY URINE TOXICOLOGY TESTS

* ON AVERAGE, 75% OF URINE SAMPLES WERE NEGATIVE FOR ILLICIT OPIOIDS ACROSS 48-WEEK TREATMENT PERIOD.