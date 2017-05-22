May 22 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd - co's unit Ophthalix Inc, a unit of Ophthalix Bufiduck Ltd and Wize Pharma Ltd entered into an agreement and plan of merger

* Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd -each outstanding ordinary share of Wize will be converted into the right to receive 5.3681 of Ophthalix's common stock

* Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd - Ophthalix Bufiduck Ltd will merge with and into Wize, with Wize becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ophthalix

* Can-Fite Biopharma - Wize shareholders are expected to own about 90pct of Ophthalix while Ophthalix stockholders are expected to own remaining about 10pct Source text: (bit.ly/2r8Goj7) Further company coverage: