EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 22 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:
* Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd - co's unit Ophthalix Inc, a unit of Ophthalix Bufiduck Ltd and Wize Pharma Ltd entered into an agreement and plan of merger
* Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd -each outstanding ordinary share of Wize will be converted into the right to receive 5.3681 of Ophthalix's common stock
* Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd - Ophthalix Bufiduck Ltd will merge with and into Wize, with Wize becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ophthalix
* Can-Fite Biopharma - Wize shareholders are expected to own about 90pct of Ophthalix while Ophthalix stockholders are expected to own remaining about 10pct Source text: (bit.ly/2r8Goj7) Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings