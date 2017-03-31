FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Can-Fite sees FY 2019 sales $1.4 billion
March 31, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Can-Fite sees FY 2019 sales $1.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* Can Fite reports 2016 financial results & provides clinical update

* Sees FY 2019 sales $1.4 billion

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd - Can Fite expects to be ready to commence its pivotal phase III acrobat trial of piclidenoson in Q2 of 2017

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd - Psoriasis market is forecast to be $8.9 billion in 2018 and otezla® sales are estimated to be $2.35 billion by 2020

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd - liver cancer drugs are expected to generate $1.4 billion in sales in 2019

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd - by 2025, addressable pharmaceutical market for NASH is estimated to reach $35-40 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

