BRIEF-Poland selects Lockheed Martin's HIMARS launcher for Homar Program
* Poland selects Lockheed Martin's HIMARS launcher for Homar Program for exclusive further negotiations
July 7 Cytomx Therapeutics Inc
* Canaan IX LP dissolves passive stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc as of June 7 - SEC filing
* Canaan IX LP says had previously reported a passive stake of 8.9 percent as of December 31, 2016
July 7 Whole Foods Market Inc said it had sought $45 per share from Amazon.com Inc but settled for $42 per share, which the ecommerce giant called its "best and final offer".