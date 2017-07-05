July 5 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc:
* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. announces acquisition to
increase scale of Canaccord Genuity wealth management in the Uk
& Europe
* Says through its UK & Rurope based wealth management
business agreed to acquire Hargreave Hale Limited
* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - under terms of transaction,
CGWM (UK) will pay an initial consideration to shareholders of
Hargreave Hale of £52.0 million
* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - additional contingent
consideration, if paid, will be funded from ongoing cash flow of
business
* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - it is expected that
acquisition will be immediately accretive to company's adjusted
earnings
* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - under terms of transaction,
cgwm (uk) will pay additional contingent consideration of up to
£27.5 million
* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - acquisition-related costs
are expected to be approximately £16.0 million (c$27.0 million)
* Canaccord Genuity- initial consideration to be funded in
part from credit facility provided to CGWM by National
Westminster Bank, HSBC Bank for £40.0 million
