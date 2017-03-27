FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Canacol Energy announces 2016 year end results posting $135.5 mln of EBITDAX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd

* Canacol Energy Ltd. announces 2016 year end results posting $135.5 million of EBITDAX

* Canacol Energy - Average daily production volumes increased 96% to 17,728 boepd for 3 months ended Dec 31, 2016 compared to 9,064 boepd for same period in 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* Canacol Energy Ltd - Petroleum and natural gas revenues for three months ended December 31, 2016 increased 141% to $42 million

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.24 per share

* Canacol Energy-Realized contractual sales volumes increased 96% to 18,310 boepd for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 versus 9,359 boepd last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

