July 10 Canada Carbon Inc
* Canada Carbon provides update on CPTAQ application
* Canada Carbon Inc - informed of decision of Québec's
agricultural board to suspend its review of company's CPTAQ
application until December 31
* Canada Carbon - decision of agricultural board does not
affect co's ongoing exploration activities or "merits of
company's application before CPTAQ"
* Canada Carbon - has mandated external legal counsels to
seek a review of CPTAQ decision
* Canada Carbon Inc - hearing on merits of plaintiffs'
proceedings is scheduled to take place in February 2018
* Canada Carbon - suspension of CPTAQ application review due
to legal proceedings regarding validity of municipal zoning
by-laws in Miller project area
