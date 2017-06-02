FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Canada Goose says qtrly net loss was $23.4 mln, or $0.23 per share
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Canada Goose says qtrly net loss was $23.4 mln, or $0.23 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc

* Canada Goose reports results for the fiscal year ended march 31, 2017 and provides fiscal 2018 and long-term outlook

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc says qtrly adjusted net loss was $14.7 million, or $0.15 per share

* Canada Goose holdings inc qtrly total revenue increased 21.9% to $51.1 million

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc says qtrly net loss was $23.4 million, or $0.23 per share

* Sees revenue growth on a percentage basis in mid-to-high teens for fiscal 2018

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.19, revenue view c$31.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canada goose holdings - ‍on a two-year basis, over fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, expects adjusted ebitda margin to expand an average of 75 basis points per year

* Fy2018 earnings per share view c$0.48, revenue view c$466.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees annual revenue growth on a percentage basis in mid-to-high teens over next three fiscal years

* Canada goose holdings - over 2-year period from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2018, adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to grow an average of more than 25% per year

* Sees growth in adjusted net income per diluted share of approximately 20 percent per year over next three fiscal years

* Canada goose holdings inc - inventory at end of fiscal 2017 increased by 5.0 percent to $125.5 million compared to $119.5 million at end of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.