4 months ago
April 25, 2017 / 1:21 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-• Canada government says will vigorously defend the interests of domestic softwood lumber industry

David Ljunggren

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Resolute Forest Products Inc

* Canada says disagrees strongly with the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to impose an "unfair and punitive duty" on softwood lumber exports

* Canada government says will vigorously defend the interests of domestic softwood lumber industry, including through litigation

* Canada says will continue to press U.S. to "rescind this unfair and unwarranted trade action," says committed to working with Washington to achieve a durable solution Further company coverage: [IFP.TO [WFT.TO (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

