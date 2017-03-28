FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canada Jetlines provides update on route plan development
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Canada Jetlines provides update on route plan development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada Jetlines Ltd

* Canada Jetlines provides update on route plan development

* Canada Jetlines-entered into agreement with intervistas consulting to support development of co’s ULCC airline route structure for first 15 aircraft

* Canada Jetlines Ltd - it has engaged national equicom to provide strategic investor relations and financial communications services

* Canada Jetlines Ltd - under terms of agreement, company will pay national a monthly fee of $4,000 for select strategic communications services

* Canada Jetlines Ltd - initial contract term is 6 months ($24,000 estimated total cost) and commences immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

