4 months ago
BRIEF-Canada PM tells Trump he will defend softwood lumber industry - statement
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 11:42 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Canada PM tells Trump he will defend softwood lumber industry - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -

Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office

* Canadian PM tells Trump that Canada will vigorously defend interests of softwood lumber industry - statement from Trudeau's office

* Canadian PM, Trump agree on the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement on softwood lumber - statement from Trudeau's office

* Canadian PM tells Trump Canada will stick to NAFTA rules giving U.S. access to duty-free and quota-free access for milk protein substances - statement (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

