May 2 Canada Post

* Canada post - canada post segment's 2016 profit before tax of $55 million compares to a profit before tax of $63 million in 2015

* Canada post - in 2016, parcels revenue from the canada post segment increased by $92 million or 5.6 per cent compared to 2015

* Canada post - in 2016, canada post group of companies reported profit before tax of $114 million, a $22 million decrease compared to profit before tax of $136 million in 2015