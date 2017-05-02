BRIEF-Energy Fuels says Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Uranium production totaled 92,000 pounds of u(3)o(8) during quarter
May 2 Canada Post
* Canada post - canada post segment's 2016 profit before tax of $55 million compares to a profit before tax of $63 million in 2015
* Canada post - in 2016, parcels revenue from the canada post segment increased by $92 million or 5.6 per cent compared to 2015
* Canada post - in 2016, canada post group of companies reported profit before tax of $114 million, a $22 million decrease compared to profit before tax of $136 million in 2015
* TransAlta Corp -" We remain comfortable with our 2017 guidance for EBITDA, FFO, and FCF"
* Anthem files Supreme Court petition on Cigna (Adds quotes from Supreme Court petition, antitrust expert)