4 months ago
BRIEF-Canada's Morneau: pleased to see Home Capital's funding issues resolved by market participants
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Canada's Morneau: pleased to see Home Capital's funding issues resolved by market participants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Canada's Morneau says is pleased to see Home Capital's funding issues resolved by market participants

* Canada's Morneau says has seen proof over last few days "the system is working as it should"

* Canada's Morneau says will continue to monitor developments closely; has been in touch with heads of federal regulatory agencies to discuss ongoing situation

* Canada's Morneau says there is a strong regulatory framework in place that protects insured depositors and financial stability Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

