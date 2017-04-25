FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canada's natural resources minister: WTO or NAFTA challenges are options open to us
April 25, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Canada's natural resources minister: WTO or NAFTA challenges are options open to us

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -

* Canada's natural resources minister on U.S. decision on softwood lumber: we have prevailed in the past and will do so again

* Canada's natural resources minister: our government is taking immediate action to help affected companies, communities and workers

* Canada's natural resources minister: we will continue to press American counterparts to rescind this unwarranted trade action

* Canada's natural resources minister: we remain confident negotiated settlement on softwood is possible and in best interests of both countries

* Canada's natural resources minister, asked what he thinks is behind recent U.S. comments on dairy, lumber industries, says, "I have no idea"

* Canada's natural resources minister: irritants in Canada-U.S. trading relationship are not new

* Canada's natural resources minister: if we look at history of lumber dispute, there will inevitably be job losses from tariffs on softwood

* Canada's natural resources minister, asked whether will file WTO or NAFTA challenges, says those options are open to us Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

