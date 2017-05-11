BRIEF-Canadian Energy Services & Technology qtrly net income per share $0.03

May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:

* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017, proposed corporate name change and declares cash dividend

* Q1 revenue c$252.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$216.6 million

* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp - qtrly net income per share $0.03

* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp - qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S