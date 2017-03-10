March 10 Canadian Energy Services & Technology
Corp:
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Announces
proposed offering of $300 million senior unsecured notes and
tender offer for existing 7.375 pct notes
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp- intends to
conduct private placement offering of $300.0 million amount of
senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology - will use proceeds
from offering,credit facility,to buy outstanding $300.0 million,
7.375 pct notes due april, 2020
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp-after
completion of offerings, co plans to redeem all of 7.375 pct
notes that are not tendered to tender offer
