* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Announces proposed offering of $300 million senior unsecured notes and tender offer for existing 7.375 pct notes

* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp-after completion of offerings, co plans to redeem all of 7.375 pct notes that are not tendered to tender offer