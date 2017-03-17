FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces termination of previously announced tender offer and concurrent proposed note offering
March 17, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces termination of previously announced tender offer and concurrent proposed note offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp

* Canadian energy services & technology corp. Announces termination of previously announced tender offer and concurrent proposed note offering

* Canadian energy services & technology- elected to terminate offer to purchase for cash any and all of 7.375% senior unsecured notes due april 17, 2020

* Canadian energy services-to terminate its offer to buy for cash any, all of 7.375% senior unsecured notes due april 17, 2020 with cusip number 13566waa6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

