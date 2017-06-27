BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies, units enter into second amendment
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing
June 27 Seabridge Gold Inc-
* Seabridge Gold-Government. Of canada issued regulatory amendment to schedule 2 of metal mining effluent regulations for co's ksm project in british columbia
* Seabridge Gold Inc - amendment authorizes certain natural water bodies frequented by fish for use in a tailings management facility
* Seabridge Gold Inc - regulatory amendment construction of ksm's tmf subject to strict bonding and fishery habit compensation requirements
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred shares