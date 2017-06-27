June 26 (Reuters) -

Canadian government, reacting to U.S. lumber duties, says it will vigorously defend domestic industry, including through litigation

* Canadian government says deeply disappointed by U.S. decision "to impose unfair and punitive anti-dumping duties"

* Canadian government says U.S. decision to exclude three provinces from duties "represents significant progress in this longstanding dispute"

* Canadian government says will continue efforts to maintain dialogue with United States on lumber, remains confident a negotiated settlement is possible