July 10 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- to acquire Geneva
Advisors for up to US$200 million
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce says deal is expected
to reduce CIBC's common equity tier 1 capital ratio by
approximately 6 basis points at closing
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce-under terms of
agreement US$135 million to be paid at closing, US$65 million
contingent on meeting future performance conditions
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- total purchase price
including contingent consideration to be paid 25% in cash, 75%
in form of CIBC common shares
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce says deal is expected
become accretive to CIBC's earnings per share in fiscal 2019
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce - on closing, Geneva
Advisors business will become part of CIBC Atlantic Trust
Private Wealth Management
