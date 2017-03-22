March 22 Canadian National Railway Co
* CN to purchase its common shares under a specific share
repurchase program
* Canadian National Railway Co says purchase will form part
of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares (bid)
announced on Oct. 25, 2016
* Canadian National Railway says will enter into an
agreement with a third party to repurchase shares through daily
purchases
* Says third party will purchase cn's common shares on open
market in accordance with rules applicable to bid
* Canadian National Railway Co says agreement with third
party to repurchase maximum of 1.8 million common shares
* Canadian National - price CN will pay for shares bought
from third party to be negotiated by CN, third party; price will
be at discount to prevailing market price
