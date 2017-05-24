FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1.8 bln in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 3:25 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1.8 bln in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of medium-term notes to finance acquisition of working interest in Athabasca Oil Sands Project

* Priced C$900 million 2020 2.05 percent notes at C$99.977

* Priced C$600 million 2026 3.42 percent notes at C$100

* Priced C$300 million 2047 4.85 percent notes at C$100.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.