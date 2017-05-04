BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Qtrly earnings per share $0.22

May 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd:

* Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces 2017 first quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.22

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - company's corporate production volumes averaged 876,907 boe/d in q1/17, representing a 4 pct increase from q1/16 levels

* Qtrly ffo per share $1.46

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - forecasts annual 2017 production levels to average between 550,000 and 590,000 bbl/d of crude oil

* Canadian Natural Resources - q2/17 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 544,000 and 570,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls