FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Qtrly earnings per share $0.22
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 9:57 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Qtrly earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd:

* Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces 2017 first quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.22

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - company's corporate production volumes averaged 876,907 boe/d in q1/17, representing a 4 pct increase from q1/16 levels

* Qtrly ffo per share $1.46

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - forecasts annual 2017 production levels to average between 550,000 and 590,000 bbl/d of crude oil

* Canadian Natural Resources - q2/17 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 544,000 and 570,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.