March 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - CEO E.H. Harrison's 2016 total compensation was $18.8 million versus $20.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - president and chief operating officer K.E. Creel's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $7.7 million in 2015