Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* On February 14, Board approved an increase in compensation of Nadeem Velani, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of company

* Velani's base salary will increase to $460,000 - SEC filing

* Value of Velani's total compensation package is expected to increase to $1.84 million annually Source text: (bit.ly/2miKQpa) Further company coverage: