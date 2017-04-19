FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian Pacific Railway reports Q1 earnings per share c$2.93
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Pacific Railway reports Q1 earnings per share c$2.93

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd-

* CP reports first-quarter diluted eps of $2.93 and adjusted diluted eps of $2.50

* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to c$1.603 billion

* Q1 earnings per share c$2.93

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$2.50

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - confident to be able to deliver high single-digit adjusted diluted eps growth in 2017

* Q1 operating ratio 58.1 percent versus 58.9 percent

* Canadian Pacific- "we turned a corner in march", "now seeing positive volumes, which makes us cautiously optimistic that demand environment is improving" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

