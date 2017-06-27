June 27 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - on June 23, co, unit entered into a fourth amending agreement to credit agreement dated as of September 26, 2014

* Canadian Pacific Railway-amendments include extension of 5 year maturity date from June 28, 2021 to June 28, 2022 & of term out date from June 28, 2017 to June 27, 2018