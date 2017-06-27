BRIEF-Melco Resorts & Entertainment prices senior notes offering
* Melco Resorts & Entertainment says it has priced its international offering of 4.875% senior notes due 2025
June 27 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - on June 23, co, unit entered into a fourth amending agreement to credit agreement dated as of September 26, 2014
* Canadian Pacific Railway-amendments include extension of 5 year maturity date from June 28, 2021 to June 28, 2022 & of term out date from June 28, 2017 to June 27, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2ueSwws) Further company coverage:
* Melco Resorts & Entertainment says it has priced its international offering of 4.875% senior notes due 2025
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct