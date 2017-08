May 30 (Reuters) - Olymel and CFIA spokespersons said on Tuesday:

* Canadian pork processor Olymel says it shipped pork order to China containing residue of ractopamine, a growth drug banned in China

* Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says it stopped allowing exports from Canada plant that sent tainted pork shipment to China Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)