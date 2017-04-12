BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust -
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces offering of series D senior unsecured debentures
* Canadian real estate investment trust -agreed to issue, on an agency basis, $125 million aggregate principal amount of series D senior unsecured debentures
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust says debentures will bear interest at a rate of 2.951% per annum and will mature on January 18, 2023
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust- net proceeds of offering will be used by creit for repayment of indebtedness and general business purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'