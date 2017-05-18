BRIEF-Canadian REIT says will increase monthly distribution to 15.58 cents per unit

May 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust - will increase its monthly distribution to 15.58 cents per unit effective for May 2017 monthly distribution

* Canadian Real Estate Investment - will increase distribution to C$1.87 per unit on annualized basis from current level of c$1.83 per unit, increase of 2.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: