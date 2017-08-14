FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian Solar Q2 earnings per share $0.63
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Canadian Solar Q2 earnings per share $0.63

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.15 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 revenue $692.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $628.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $805 million to $825 million

* Gross margin for Q3 of 2017 is expected to be between 15% and 17%​

* Says inventories as of June 30, 2017 were $283.2 million, compared to $274.5 million as of March 31, 2017

* Qtrly ‍total solar module shipments were 1,745 mw, compared to 1,480 mw in Q1 of 2017​

* Reiterates its expectation that total module shipments in 2017 will be in range of 6.0 gw to 6.5 gw​

* Continues to expect it will connect approximately 1 gw to 1.2 gw of new solar projects globally in 2017​

* In Japan, co on track to launch a JREIT listing in near future, with an initial portfolio of 65 mwp of solar power plants​

* Q3 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to complete ramp up at Baotou, China in Q3 2017 and reach 1,100 mw of annual internal ingot casting capacity​

* For Q3 of 2017, company expects total solar module shipments to be in range of approximately 1.65 gw to 1.70 gw​

* Expects that its total worldwide module manufacturing capacity will exceed 7.19 gw by December 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

