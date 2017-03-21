FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Canadian Solar sees Q1 2017 revenue $570 mln to $590 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Solar sees Q1 2017 revenue $570 mln to $590 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* Canadian Solar reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.23

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $570 million to $590 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion

* Q4 revenue $668.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $690.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 excluding items

* Canadian Solar Inc- inventories at end of Q4 of 2016 were $295.4 million, compared to $313.9 million at end of q3 of 2016

* Canadian Solar Inc qtrly total solar module shipments set a record high at 1,612 MW, of which 1,581 MW were recognized in revenue

* Canadian Solar - company expects that its total worldwide internal module capacity will reach approximately 7.0 gw by June 30, 2017

* Canadian Solar Inc - qtrly total solar module shipments 1,612 MW compared to 1,161 MW

* Canadian Solar Inc- for Q1 of 2017, company expects total solar module shipments to be in range of approximately 1.15 gw to 1.2 gw

* Canadian solar inc - for full year 2017, company expects total module shipments to be in range of approximately 6.5 GW to 7.0 GW

* Canadian Solar Inc- gross margin for q1 is expected to be between 13% and 15%

* Canadian Solar- has not imported solar products from china to U.S., or using Taiwanese solar cells in solar products shipped into U.S. Since Feb 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $3.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian solar inc - company "expects its cost of production will decrease throughout year"

* Q1 revenue view $679.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian Solar Inc - company expects to connect (cod) approximately 1 GW to 1.2 GW of new solar projects globally in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.