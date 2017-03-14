BRIEF-Canadian Solar signs PPAs with Solar Energy Corporation of India

March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:
* Canadian Solar Inc - secured power purchase agreements for an aggregate 80 mwac of solar power projects with Solar Energy Corporation Of India
* Canadian Solar Inc - projects are scheduled to commence operations by late 2017 and will generate clean solar electricity for seci over next 25 years
