5 months ago
BRIEF-Canadian Solar signs PPAs with Solar Energy Corporation of India
March 14, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Solar signs PPAs with Solar Energy Corporation of India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* Canadian Solar Inc - secured power purchase agreements for an aggregate 80 mwac of solar power projects with Solar Energy Corporation Of India

* Canadian Solar Inc - projects are scheduled to commence operations by late 2017 and will generate clean solar electricity for seci over next 25 years

* Canadian Solar Inc - projects are scheduled to commence operations by late 2017 and will generate Clean Solar Electricity for seci over next 25 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

