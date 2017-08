April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Utilities Ltd:

* Canadian Utilities reports record first quarter 2017 earnings

* Qtrly adjusted earnings $215 million versus $197 million

* Qtrly earnings attributable to class a and class b shares $230 million versus $192 million

* Invested $285 million in capital growth projects in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: