BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank Q1 earnings per share c$0.56

March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank

* CWB reports strong first quarter financial performance including record total revenues

* Q1 adjusted cash earnings per share c$0.61

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.56

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to c$175.8 million

* Canadian Western Bank- "expect earnings growth and profitability to fall below our medium-term target ranges in fiscal 2017"

* Q1 revenue view c$172.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: