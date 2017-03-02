BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.56

March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank

* CWB reports strong first quarter financial performance including record total revenues

* Q1 adjusted cash earnings per share c$0.61

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.56

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian Western Bank - qtrly net interest income $156.4 million versus $144.1 million

* Canadian Western -continue to "carefully monitor loan portfolio for signs of weakness resulting from lagging impact of 2015 - 2016 regional recession"

* Canadian Western Bank - expect earnings growth and profitability to fall below our medium-term target ranges in fiscal 2017

