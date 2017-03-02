FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.56
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank

* CWB reports strong first quarter financial performance including record total revenues

* Q1 adjusted cash earnings per share c$0.61

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.56

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian Western Bank - qtrly net interest income $156.4 million versus $144.1 million

* Canadian Western -continue to "carefully monitor loan portfolio for signs of weakness resulting from lagging impact of 2015 - 2016 regional recession"

* Canadian Western Bank - expect earnings growth and profitability to fall below our medium-term target ranges in fiscal 2017

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.