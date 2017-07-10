BRIEF-Seamless Distribution appoints Tomas Jalling as new CEO
* Seamless Distribution - board of Seamless Distribution and Peter Fredell have reached an agreement whereby Fredell leaves his position as CEO
July 10 Canadream Corp:
* Canadream Corporation shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd and ATL Canada Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clubcorp Holdings-if deal is terminated, co is obligated to pay constellation club parent termination fee of $34.2 million in certain circumstances - sec filing