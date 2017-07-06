July 6 Canara Bank Ltd
* Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance &
Dhanlaxmi Bank tie up to sell life insurance
* Life insurance products of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of
Commerce Life Insurance to be available to Dhanlaxmi bank
customers
Source text: [Private life insurance company Canara HSBC
Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, the only Company in
India selling products exclusively through banks today announced
that it has entered into an alliance with Dhanlaxmi Bank. All
the life insurance products of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of
Commerce Life Insurance would be made available to customers of
Dhanlaxmi Bank and would be sold by the licensed staff of the
bank.]
