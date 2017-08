May 11 (Reuters) - Cancer Genetics Inc

* CANCER GENETICS INC ANNOUNCES 15% REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 OVER 2016 ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH WHILE CONTINUING ON PATH TO PROFITABILITY

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $7.0 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: