5 months ago
BRIEF-CANCOM FY group EBIT up 24.8 pct to EUR 51.3 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
March 27, 2017 / 8:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CANCOM FY group EBIT up 24.8 pct to EUR 51.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - CANCOM SE:

* Shows a new record level with strong business results and topping the one billion mark in revenues in 2016

* FY revenue rose 9.7 percent to 1.023 billion euros ($1.11 billion)

* FY EBITDA rose 15.5 percent to 72.9 million euros

* FY consolidated group EBIT: 51.3 million euros (plus 24.8 percent; 2015: 41.1 million euros)

* Earnings per share from continuing operations of CANCOM SE also reached a new record level at 2.11 euro after 1.99 euro in 2015

* Has decided to extend agreement with CEO and founder Klaus Weinmann for an additional five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

