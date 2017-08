BRIEF-Cancom Q1 EBITDA up to EUR 16.8 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - CANCOM SE:

* CANCOM RELEASES FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW BY 9.6 PERCENT TO EURO 257.3 MILLION (Q1/16: EURO 234.7 MILLION)

* WITH REPORTED EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT), CANCOM GROUP ACHIEVED AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT UP TO EUR 11.2 MILLION (Q1/16: EUR 9.9 MILLION)

* EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.46 AND TOPPED PREVIOUS YEAR'S EARNINGS PER SHARE OF EUR 0.43

* Q1 GROUP EBITDA ENDED UP TO EUR 16.8 MILLION; GROWTH OF 14.3 PERCENT AGAINST COMPARABLE LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR'S QUARTER OF EUR 14.7 MILLION (Q1/16 REPORTED: EUR 16.1 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)