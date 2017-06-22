June 22 CANCOM SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: CANCOM SE SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY ALL SHARES IN SYNAIX GESELLSCHAFT FÜR ANGEWANDTE INFORMATIONS-TECHNOLOGIEN MBH AND SYNAIX SERVICE GMBH

* ‍TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE IS IN MID DOUBLE DIGIT MILLIONS​

* ‍DEAL WILL BE SETTLED MAINLY IN CASH, PART OF TOTAL WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH AN ISSUE OF NEW CANCOM SHARES​

* ‍HOPES TO COMPLETE DEAL IN NEXT FEW WEEKS​