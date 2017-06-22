BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 22 CANCOM SE:
* DGAP-ADHOC: CANCOM SE SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY ALL SHARES IN SYNAIX GESELLSCHAFT FÜR ANGEWANDTE INFORMATIONS-TECHNOLOGIEN MBH AND SYNAIX SERVICE GMBH
* TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE IS IN MID DOUBLE DIGIT MILLIONS
* DEAL WILL BE SETTLED MAINLY IN CASH, PART OF TOTAL WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH AN ISSUE OF NEW CANCOM SHARES
* HOPES TO COMPLETE DEAL IN NEXT FEW WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace