5 months ago
BRIEF-Canlan Q4 earnings per share $0.17
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Canlan Q4 earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp:

* Canlan scores record revenue and EBITDA results in 2016 and continues dividend

* Q4 revenue of $23.8 million increased by $1.0 million or 4.2% compared to prior year

* Qtrly same store revenue of $23.3 million, increased by $0.5 million or 2.0% from 2015

* Canlan Ice Sports Corp - board approved continuation of quarterly dividend policy and declared eligible dividends totaling $0.02 per common share

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.