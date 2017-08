May 18 (Reuters) - CANNABRANDS AG:

* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY

* HOWEVER, THE COMPANY'S PROPOSALS HAVE NOT BEEN RECEIVED. THE CAUSE IS STILL UNCLEAR.

* THIS CIRCUMSTANCE LED TO THE FACT THAT, BY ORDER OF 16.05.2017, THE REGIONAL COURT OF SALZBURG DID NOT OPEN THE INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS FOR LACK OF COST COVER