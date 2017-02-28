BRIEF-Nu Skin board adopt amendment, restatement of its third amended, restated bylaws
* Nu Skin Enterprises Inc - company's board of directors adopted an amendment and restatement of company's third amended and restated bylaws -SEC filing
Feb 28 Thai Union Group Pcl, the world's biggest producer of canned tuna, says:
* Targets sales of 150 billion baht ($4.30 billion) this year, up 15 percent from last year
* Aims for gross margin of 15-16 percent this year
* Plans to spend 4.8 billion baht this year on business expansion
* Says has sufficient cash flows, no need to raise funds
* Says will not focus on M&A this year
* Expects tuna prices to remain high, but manageable Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.8800 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring)
* Tower International Inc - on March 7, Tower International, Inc entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement
* Coca Cola Bottling Co consolidated - CEO J. Frank Harrison's 2016 total compensation was $11.3 million versus $8.2 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2muXLr7) Further company coverage: