FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Canon Inc probably saw group operating profit roughly double on the year in the January-March quarter - Nikkei
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
April 19, 2017 / 5:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Canon Inc probably saw group operating profit roughly double on the year in the January-March quarter - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Canon Inc probably saw its group operating profit roughly double on the year in the January-March quarter to about 80 billion yen - Nikkei

* Canon Inc's sales apparently grew 20 percent to just over 950 billion yen for the January-March quarter - Nikkei

* Canon Inc is now seen posting a 20% boost in operating profit to about 270 billion yen for full year through December, up from previous forecast - Nikkei

* Canon Inc sales are expected to rise 20 percent to 4.2 trillion yen or so, for the full year through December - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2pgEE6D) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.