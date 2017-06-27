ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top 3 seeds maker
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.
June 27 Canopy Growth Corp
* Canopy growth corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results and positioning for 2018
* Canopy growth corp - qtrly revenue of $14.7 million; a 50% increase over q3 fiscal year 2017
* Canopy growth corp - net loss in q4 fiscal 2017 $0.14 per basic and diluted share
* Canopy growth corp - inventory at march 31, 2017 amounted to $46.0 million
* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.05, revenue view c$16.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.
* VolitionRX- issued corrections to certain statements made in press release issued on may 9, regarding co's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: