5 months ago
BRIEF-Canstar Resources amends exploration plans for Kenora Gold project, revisits Mary March project
March 30, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Canstar Resources amends exploration plans for Kenora Gold project, revisits Mary March project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Canstar Resources Inc:

* Canstar Resources amends exploration plans for Kenora Gold project and revisits Mary March project

* Canstar Resources - due to contractor delays that may continue until spring breakup, co determined to delay commencement of next phase of drilling on project

* Canstar- drilling will commence in June, combined with other drilling planned for spring, additional surface exploration work for Kenora gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

